Sports
East County Monday, Jun. 3, 2019 7 hours ago

Lakewood Ranch youth tennis player wins ITF tournament in El Salvador

His sister was the runner-up in the girls division.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Lakewood Ranch-based Krug family continues to tear up the tennis court. 

Jake Krug, 16, won the International Tennis Federation's Grade 5 Copa Crowne Plaza 2 tournament in Santa Tecla, El Salvador, held from May 27 to June 1.

Krug, the five seed, beat Colombian six-seed William Yovanny Ribero Duarte 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3 in the finals. The global tournament featured a lineup of top junior players. Krug also beat Colombia's Nicolas Cortes Campos, the third seed, in the quarterfinals (4-6, 7-5, 6-3).

Ava Krug and Julia Garcia. Courtesy photo.

Krug and partner Jameson Corsillo (of Boca Raton) also beat Ribero Duarte and Cortes Campos in the doubles finals, 7-6(5), 7-5.  

On the girls side, fifth-seed Ava Krug, 13, reached the finals before falling to Mexico's Julia Garcia 6-4, 6-4. Garcia was the fourth seed. Krug beat Barbados' Hannah Chambers (the ninth seed) 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Krug and partner Leah Kuruvilla (Sugar Land, Texas) lost to Garcia and El Salvador's Sara Valentina Cruz Bonilla 6-3, 3-6 (10-5) in the doubles semifinals. 

 

