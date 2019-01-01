Lakewood Ranch woman dies after being hit by car on State Road 70

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a 25-year-old Lakewood Ranch woman who was hit by a car while walking eastbound along the shoulder of State Road 70 Monday evening just east of Lorraine Road.

Megan Elizabeth Lanham, 25, was killed at 6:30 p.m. at State Road 70 and Garnet Trail after being hit by a 2013 Buick Regal driven by Sara Ann Portaro, 33, of Lakewood Ranch.

Charges are pending while the investigation continues.

Portaro was driving eastbound on State Road 70 when she struck Lanham. The FHP report said alcohol was not a factor in the accident.