Lakewood Ranch Town Hall and Town Hall North to close

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall and Town Hall North will be closed to the public until March 31 in an abundance of caution to the coronavirus.

All Manatee County Public Library locations

Manatee County Animal Services locations

G.T. Bray Recreation Center

Bradenton Area Convention Center

All locations for Building and Development Services and Veterans Services

Utilities Administration Building

Manatee County Clerk of Court Historic Courthouse

Manatee County Property Appraiser

Staff are responding to phone and email correspondence.

All club activities, private reservations in the halls, park events and rentals of more than 50 attendees, district workshop meetings and transponder installations and sales have been canceled.

Manatee County government will close all public buildings at the recommendation of President Donald Trump's Coronavirus Guidelines for America, which recommends avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.

All public buildings will be closed for walk-in services for 15 days starting 8 a.m. March 18.

People are encouraged to conduct transactions with the county online or over the phone.

Public meetings over the next 15 days will be canceled or rescheduled.