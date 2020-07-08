Lakewood Ranch theater reels from lost sales

Attendance is way down inside Lakewood Ranch Cinemas, but the smell of freshly popped, buttery popcorn still overwhelms the senses.

Lakewood Ranch Cinemas, owned by nonprofit Sarasota Film Society, reopened at 50% capacity June 5. Since that time, it has been playing older films — selections including “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — for a discounted price of $5 per ticket.

SAFETY FIRST Sarasota Film Society President Renee Baggott said the nonprofit is taking safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patrons entering its Lakewood Ranch Cinemas are required to wear masks in the building — though they can remove them to eat and drink — and are being asked to social distance as they move about and select their seats. Seating is limited to 50% capacity in each of Lakewood Ranch Cinemas’ six theaters. Additionally, the Sarasota Film Society has hired an employee dedicated to sanitizing the theater throughout the day. It also is paying more than $8,000 monthly to have a medical-grade company clean and sanitize each night. “It’s necessary right now,” Baggott said. “We felt it would be better to be overcautious.”

It will play the six-part “Rocky” film series starting July 10.

Sarasota Film Society President Renee Baggott and Vice President Trisha Calandra said they are grateful to have offerings available for the public and members at a time when many studios, such as Universal, Paramount and Disney, are postponing the release of new films. Instead, studios are making older films available to provide theaters with lower cost film options.

Baggott and Calandra said they are doing what they can to cover costs at a time when ticket prices are down, along with sales. A typical Saturday previously would have drawn more than 2,000 guests. Right now, they’re selling 50 to 100 tickets.

Revenues for the first and second quarter of 2020 are down 40% — about $500,000, Baggott said.

Studios usually require 40% to 65% of proceeds from ticket sales. From a $10 ticket, for example, the studio could take up to $6.50, which leaves theaters with the remaining $3.50. Baggott said that’s likely why larger movie theaters are remaining closed. The costs would be too significant with far fewer sales.

Sarasota Film Society is working on other plans to help generate income for the member-based organization, which also runs Burns Court Cinema in Sarasota. It now is offering curbside pickup of items from its menu — yes, that means you can enjoy movie theater popcorn at home — and is also promoting private movie screenings. The private screenings can be reserved for a minimum of 10 people and cost $12.50 per person, which includes the film, popcorn and a drink.

Baggott said Sarasota Film Society is hoping to get new films starting in August, but it realizes dates might continue to be postponed. The soon-to-be-released James Bond “No Time to Die” movie already has been bumped to November, and the new “Fast & Furious” film, “Fast 9,” has been bumped by an entire year to Memorial Day weekend 2021.

Disney continues to bump back the opening of its $200 million “Mulan” film, as well.

“We’re hopeful,” Baggott said of getting some new films. “[August is] what they’re telling us now. Everything is so fluid.

“We need new films. New films bring people.”