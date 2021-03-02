Lakewood Ranch tennis player wins Inspiration Academy tournament

Lakewood Ranch's Charlie Putrino defeated Xavier Lawrence, who played for Barbados' Davis Cup team in 2018, in the men's final of an Inspiration Academy UTR tournament last week.

The tournament was held Feb. 27-28 and is one of a series of tournaments hosted at Inspiration Academy in Bradenton. Putrino, a freshman on the Rollins College men's tennis team, defeated Lawrence 7-6(8), 6-3.

The Academy's next tournament will be held March 13-14 and will have men's, women's and co-ed divisions.