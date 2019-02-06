Lakewood Ranch talent on exhibit

The work of Lakewood Ranch artist Kathryn (Mazzanti) DeYoung has earned a bigger audience.



Her photo entry of mannequin heads at the Manatee Technical College's cosmetology program was one of 45 entries chosen for this year’s “Embracing Our Differences” exhibit. This year’s competition had 11,791 submissions from 111 countries and 44 states, including students from 239 schools.



DeYoung, who is retired, took a course in the Digital Design program at Manatee Technical College when she submitted her work. The exhibit will be displayed Bayfront Park in Sarasota Jan. 19 through March 15.

