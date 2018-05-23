 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Wednesday, May 23, 2018 36 min ago

Mustangs softball falls in state semifinals

Share
Lakewood Ranch High lost 1-0 to Oakleaf High.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

After waiting through three postponements, the Lakewood Ranch High softball team finally played its state semifinal game against defending champion Oakleaf High on Wednesday night in Vero Beach. 

It didn't go how the team wanted. 

The Mustangs lost 1-0, the only run starting pitcher Payton Kinney allowed coming in the game's first inning. Kinney pitched a complete game, allowing just five baserunners over six innings.

Lakewood Ranch outhit Oakleaf 7-3, but couldn't get a run off Oakleaf starter Madi Davis despite multiple chances with runners in scoring position. Jillian Herbst, Avery Goelz and Brooklyn Lucero went a combined 6-11, but the rest of the team was 1-16. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement