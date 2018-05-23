Mustangs softball falls in state semifinals

After waiting through three postponements, the Lakewood Ranch High softball team finally played its state semifinal game against defending champion Oakleaf High on Wednesday night in Vero Beach.

It didn't go how the team wanted.

The Mustangs lost 1-0, the only run starting pitcher Payton Kinney allowed coming in the game's first inning. Kinney pitched a complete game, allowing just five baserunners over six innings.

Lakewood Ranch outhit Oakleaf 7-3, but couldn't get a run off Oakleaf starter Madi Davis despite multiple chances with runners in scoring position. Jillian Herbst, Avery Goelz and Brooklyn Lucero went a combined 6-11, but the rest of the team was 1-16.