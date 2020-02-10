East County Athlete of the Week: Kali Reis

Kali Reis is a senior shortstop on the Lakewood Ranch High softball team. Reis, a Florida signee, is the Mustangs' captain and hit .358 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 2019. The Mustangs start their 2020 season at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 with a home game against Charlotte High.

When did you start playing softball?

I have been playing since I was 4. I was playing T-ball and my sister Alexis (Reis), who is two years older than me, was playing softball. I wanted to be like her.

What is the appeal to you?

I like being competitive. I think every time you play softball you learn something new, and I like that, too. You cannot ever settle or be good enough. You have to keep improving.

What is your best skill?

Right now, my best thing is defense. I'm a captain this year. People expect the shortstop to always be a leader on the field. I can keep our defense in the game mentally and remind people of what to do on a given play.

What is your favorite memory?

Last season, April 30th, I hit a grand slam on my birthday against Sarasota High (in a 16-0 win). I'll never forget that.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Last year I made the decision to de-commit from Central Florida and open all my options. It was nerve-wracking at first, not knowing where I might end up, but it was the best thing for me. I am so happy to have the opportunity to go to Florida and be a Gator. It's an amazing program while still being kind of close to home. (Teammate Avery Goelz is also signed with Florida.)

What are your goals for the 2020 season?

I honestly want to do last season all over again and head into the championship game 30-0. I just want that game to end differently this time. (Lakewood Ranch lost 3-0 to Winter Springs High.) For myself, I just want to keep getting better. There are no specific numbers I want to reach. I want to help the team as much as I can.

What is your favorite food?

I like cheese pizza. Original, I know.

Which super power would you pick?

I want to be invisible, just so I could sneak up on people without getting caught.

What is your favorite subject?

I like biology a lot. I'm interested in medical things and the human body. I think that is what I want to be my major in college, at least right now.

What is the best advice you have received?

My father (Paulo Reis) tells me that you never know who is watching. In softball, you always want to do your best because if someone sees you play, they can say whatever they want about you.

Finish this sentence: "Kali Reis is …"

… Going to go out with a bang.