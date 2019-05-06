East County Athlete of the Week: Kali Reis

Kali Reis is a junior shortstop on the Lakewood Ranch High softball team. In two games on April 30 and May 1, Reis went a combined 5-for-6 with a walk, a double, two home runs, including a grand slam, and eight RBIs.

When did you start playing softball?

I started when I was 4. My sister (Alexis Reis) was playing. I wanted to be like her.

What is the appeal to you?

I like winning and the bond of the team ... the friendships that we have.

What is your best skill?

I get good reads off pitches while playing shortstop. Whatever pitch is coming is how I judge my positioning defensively.

What is your favorite memory?

It was last week, hitting a grand slam on my birthday. (April 30, in the Mustangs' four-inning 16-0 home district semifinal win against Sarasota High.) That was special.

What has been your biggest challenge?

I am in it right now, actually. I de-committed from a school (Central Florida) and re-opened my recruitment. I am going to take the whole summer because summer is the big time we get recruited in travel ball. (Reis plays travel ball for Tampa Mustangs-TJ.) Then I will see who is interested and make my choice.

What is your favorite food?

I like pizza. I keep it simple and get cheese pizza.

What is your favorite show?

"Grey's Anatomy."

What is your dream vacation?

Going on a cruise to Hawaii. I love cruises and going on them with my family. And Hawaii is one of the places I most want to visit.

Which superpower would you pick?

Invisibility, so I could sneak up on people.

What is your biggest fear?

I do not like spiders or creepy-crawly bugs.

What is the best advice you have received?

My father (Paulo Reis) says you never know who is watching. That goes with softball. Always play your best because you do not know who is there.

Finish this sentence: "Kali Reis is ... "

... On her way to success.