Lakewood Ranch softball player and coach pick up honors

The Florida Athletic Coaches Association doled out its awards on Friday, and two Lakewood Ranch High representatives were among the recipients.

Senior first baseman Avery Goelz was named the FACA District Player of the Year. Goelz, a Florida signee, hit .591 with three home runs and 13 RBIs in eight games.

Mustangs coach TJ Goelz, Avery's father, was also named the FACA District Coach of the Year. The Mustangs were 8-0 and finished the season atop MaxPreps' Xcellent 25 national rankings.

Avery Goelz and teammate Emma Anthony were both named to FACA's Senior All-Star Game, though the game itself will not be played. Anthony, an East Carolina signee, hit .500 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in eight games.