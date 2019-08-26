A car traveling south on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard Monday afternoon lost control and left the roadway and ended up partially in a small lake near the intersection of Natures Way.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office responded to the single vehicle accident at 12:51 p.m. after a woman drove off Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.

Deputy Steve Simpson said the woman and her passenger, who have not been identified, were taken to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.