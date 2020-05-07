 Skip to main content
East County Thursday, May 7, 2020 2 hours ago

Daily sports memories: May 7

Lakewood Ranch High triumphed at the 2016 state track and field championships.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Daily Sports Memories is a new feature celebrating our area's great athletic achievements of the past while sports remain sidelined in the present. The below accomplishments all happened on May 7 of their given year. 

Braden River High: In 2019, the Pirates baseball team defeated Armwood High 5-3 in a district semifinal game. Infielder Zac Graham, then a senior, had a double and an RBI. 

Lakewood Ranch High: In 2016, the Mustangs girls track and field team won the 4A overall title at the state championship meet, which was held at IMG Academy. Sophia Falco, then a sophomore, finished first in the long jump (20 feet, 4.75 inches) and second in the triple jump (40 feet, 2.50 inches). 

Riverview High: In 2005, Dearron Duval, then a senior, took gold in the 4A boys 110-meter hurdles (14.01 seconds) at the state championship meet, which was held in Coral Springs. 

Sarasota High: In 2019, the Sailors baseball team defeated Palmetto 3-1 in a district semifinal game. Owen Ayers, then a senior, got the go-ahead RBI on a single to right field in the fifth inning. 

 

 

 

 

