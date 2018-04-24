Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota area hospitals earn 'A' ratings

The Lakewood Ranch Medical Center was one of 750 hospitals in the United States to receive an "A" grade in an evaluation released Tuesday by The Leapfrog Group, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that offers grades based on hospitals' performance in patient safety.

In 2017, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center had earned a "C."

While Lakewood Ranch Medical Center attained the "A" rating for the first time, Sarasota Memorial earned its fourth consecutive "A" rating. Also receiving an "A" grade was Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.

Manatee Memorial and Blake Medical Center, both of Bradenton, received "C" grades.

The Leapfrog Group uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to approximately 2,500 hospitals across the nation.

"This is the only national rating of how well hospitals protect patients from preventable harm and death, such as medical errors, infections and injuries," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, in a release. "Receiving an 'A' safety grade means a hospital is among the best in the country for preventing these terrible problems and putting their patients first, 24 hours a day."

To see the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Sarasota Memorial or Doctors Hospital of Sarasota full grade details, go to hospitalsafetygrade.org.