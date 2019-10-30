Hawaiian

adventures

Regina Morris and John Annis celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary while in Hawaii. Courtesy photo.

Summerfield residents John Annis and Regina Morris blended Morris’ passion for running into their 30th wedding celebration.

The couple traveled to the Hawaiian islands of Oahu and Maui from Oct. 8-17. Morris ran the Maui marathon Oct. 13 and finished second in her age division.

“She is on a mission to run a marathon in every state,” Annis said. “Hawaii was her 33rd state and 45th overall marathon. It was part of the reason we chose Hawaii.

“She’s in such great shape the marathon doesn’t interfere much. She’s a bit more careful about what she eats and drinks the day before and tries to get to bed a little earlier the night before. On marathon day, she gets up earlier, and I usually meet her at the finish line. She takes a quick shower, and we are back in action. Hard to believe, but it’s true.”

Of course, in Hawaii they also enjoyed lots of hiking, zip-lining, walks on the beach and “generally touristy stuff,” Annis said.

Their anniversary was Oct. 6.

Tom and Diane Strutt attended grade school and dated eight years before marrying. They celebrated their 30th anniversary Nov. 4. Courtesy photo.

Still sweet

on each other

High school sweethearts Thomas and Diane Strutt of Greenbrook celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary Nov. 4 with dinner at Euphemia Haye restaurant on Longboat Key.

“I’m the luckiest guy I know and wouldn’t change a thing,” Tom Strutt says of 30 years of marriage.

The couple was married at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Pittsburgh, Pa., where they and their children all attended elementary school.

They were high school sweethearts and dated eight years before they married.

They relocated to Lakewood Ranch in 2008. The Strutts have three grown children: Zachary (married to Kayla), Nicholas and Sarah.

A golden

While celebrating in New York City, Glenda and Ron Robertson enjoyed wonderful food and sites. They event got a picture in front of John Lennon's apartment. Courtesy photo.

celebration

Country Club at Lakewood Ranch residents Ron and Glenda Robertson celebrated their 50th anniversary Sept. 26 with a “fall foliage cruise” with Viking Cruise line Sept. 26 to Nov. 11. They traveled from Montreal and ended in New York City, spending three days and two nights in Manhattan.

“We’ve been on this cruise with Royal Caribbean several years ago and wanted to experience some cooler weather and the leaves changing again,” Glenda Robertson said. “It was a little early for the leaves to change color until we arrived in Gaspe, Canada, at Forillon National Park, and it was beautiful with all the fall colors exploding across the mountains.”

The pair had never visited New York City, except to fly in and out of it. They stayed at Times Square and visited the Statue of Liberty from Battery Park, the American Museum of Natural History, the Theater District, the Empire State Building and the national 9/11 Memorial, among other sites.