Lakewood Ranch resident seeks donations for Stillpoint Mission

Marlene Bova. Courtesy photo.

On board for the mission

Greenbrook's Marlene Bova (above) was cleaning out her children's closets in March when she remembered Stillpoint Mission in Bradenton had hosted a shoe donation drive.

So Bova drove to Stillpoint and made a donation.

"I've been there ever since," said Bova, who became a volunteer.

On Aug. 3, Bova accepted a post as the mission's vice president of the board of directors.

"I'm so excited," she said. "We're in desperate need of food."

Bova said Stillpoint accepts all kinds of donations, except for furniture, but has the greatest need for food. If you would like to donate, contact her at 302-8498 or [email protected].

Right at home

Amy Southwick. Photo by Amelia Hanks.

Lakewood Ranch's Amy Southwick was overjoyed she didn't have to hit the road to sell her handmade jewelry.

Southwick was one of the vendors at the first Who Knew Pop-up Shop Aug. 3 at the Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

"We don't have a storefront and I mostly do markets in the area," Southwick said of her East County business, Boutique Rebellion. "Everything I sell here is unique."

She hopes the Pop-up Shops become a regular offering in East County.