Nate's Honor Animal Rescue is doing its part to help those in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Just before 3 p.m. today, Nate's took in six dogs from the Bahamas at its Lorraine Road Ranch adoption campus. The organization's Director of Development Rob Oglesby drove to Fort Lauderdale to meet representatives of the Bahamas Humane Society and pick up the animals. In total, 158 dogs and cats were brought to the U.S. and distributed to 11 rescue groups in Florida.

Robinson, a 3-year-old dog, arrived with an injured paw.

Honor Executive Director Dari Oglesby said the dogs will receive a medical exam, vaccines, deworming and any additional

treatment for illness or injuries. They will be in quarantine for two weeks and cleared of potential illness before being made available for adoption.

Dari Oglesby said the dogs were already being sheltered by the Bahamas Humane Society, which is working with U.S. based rescues on relief efforts.