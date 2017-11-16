Country Club Village home tops sales at $1.48 million

A home in Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. William and Susan Morris, of Lakewood National, sold their home at 12467 Highfield Circle to Marc and Carrie Morales, of Bradenton, for $1,478,000. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,968 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

SD CCE LLC sold the home at 7473 Seacroft Cove to Peter Wasserman and Judi Wasserman, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,180,500. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,708 square feet of living area.

George Lewis and Nancy Demakos Lewis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 14207 Kinglet Terrace to James Brewer, of Bradenton, for $750,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,607 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $742,000 in 2016.

John and Jean Scornavacco sold their home at 14430 Whitemoss Terrace to Mary Sparker, of Lakewood Ranch, for $350,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,583 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2016.

Heritage Harbour

Marilyn Thompson, of Bradenton, sold her home at 8320 Heritage Grand Place to Donald Campbell and Sonya Zoppo-Campbell, of Bradenton, for $545,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,321 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2012.

Joseph and Paula Tolbert, of Bradenton, sold their home at 139 River Enclave Court to Peter and Barbara Mills, of Bradenton, for $319,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,686 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $159,000 in 2010.

Country Club Village

Marvin and Connie Marrs, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8107 Championship Court to Gary Cuskey Jr., of Lakewood Ranch, for $525,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $560,000 in 2016.

Harry Cruncleton, trustee, and Wilma Cruncleton, of Bradenton, sold the home at 12330 Thornhill Court to Theodore and Debra Kirwin, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,188 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2010.

Pomello Park

William and Deborah Davis, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6910 211th St. E., to Clinton Davis and Susan Beck-Davis, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,279 square feet of living area.

Savanna

Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. sold the home at 13651 American Prairie Place to Jerry and Dorothy Simmons, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,987 square feet of living area.

Broadmoor Pines

Mary LaRue sold her home at 7715 Broadmoor Pines Blvd. to Charles Watt and Rebecca Crane, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,821 square feet of living area.

Country Meadows

Dominic and Karen Yacovella, of Cave Creek, Ariz., sold their home at 521 Country Meadows Way to Robert and Kathleen Archacki, of Bradenton, for $455,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,015 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $547,300 in 2006.

River Club South

John and Diana Souchet, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9930 Laurel Valley Ave. Circle to RELO Direct Government Services LLC for $455,500. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $277,000 in 2012.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Sang Keun Lim and Young OK Lim, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7571 Camden Harbour Drive to Daniel and Shalom Konczak, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,838 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $479,200 in 2003.

Watercrest

G. Thomas and Barbara Sacks, of Tacoma, Wash., sold their Unit 201 condominium at 6465 Watercrest Way to David and Tamara Kolker, of Tallevast, for $380,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,134 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2012.

Braden Woods

Mark Stealy and Michele Babin, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6105 93rd St. Circle E., to Charisse and Nicholas Beckett, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,368 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2016.

Central Park

Felipe Oliveira and Crystal Rae Sedoris-Oliveira, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12137 Forest Park Circle to Dzenis Softic, of Bradenton, for $373,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,131 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,800 in 2015.

Donald and Charlotte Malko, of Lakewood, sold their home at 11508 Piedmont Park Crossing to Mark Kauffman and Michele Roth-Kauffman, of Bradenton, for $220,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,300 in 2011.

Mote Ranch

Susan Monahan, of Sarasota, sold her home at 6626 Copper Ridge Trail to Todd and Denise Loid, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,162 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $472,500 in 2006.

Mote Ranch Village

FCS Carriage LLC sold the home at 5898 Carriage Drive to Jeffrey York, of Sarasota, for $339,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,771 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $288,700 in 2015.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Ivy Keegan, trustee, of Bonita Springs, sold the home at 9912 Discovery Terrace to Arthur and Carolyn Wolf, of Bradenton, for $359,900. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,003 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $363,000 in 2004.

Greenbrook Village

Linda and Burton Imberman, trustees, sold the home at 14250 Cattle Egret Place to Steven and Sylvia Majewski, of Lakewood Ranch, for $345,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $342,500 in 2015.

Robert and Nicole Jovanovski, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14250 Tree Swallow Way to Carmen Hemesath, of Lakewood Ranch, for $235,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,411 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $186,800 in 2004.

Peridia

Elwin and Donna Litchfield sold their home at 4922 Peridia Blvd. E., to Dorothy Garibaldi, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,420 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2010.

Lofts on Main

Bradley Foster, of Granger, Ind., sold the Unit 305 condominium at 8111 Lakewood Main St., to Larry and Phyllis Correll, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,384 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $562,700 in 2006.

Rosedale Addition

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 4629 Royal Dornoch Circle to Michael and Susan Perkins, of Ellicott City, Md., for $299,900. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,565 square feet of living area.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

William Camp Jr., of Sarasota, sold his Unit V-152 condominium at 7156 Fairway Bend Circle to Daryl Bayer, of Sarasota, for $288,500. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,756 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $143,000 in 2012.

Clubside at Country Club East

WCI Communities LLC sold the Unit 3-B condominium at 7518 Divot Loop to Edward and Patricia Lee, of Bradenton, for $280,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area.

Summerfield Village

Judith Coutu, trustee, of Parrish, sold the home at 6459 Golden Leaf Court to Carmen and James Bell, of Bradenton, for $263,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,580 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $105,000 in 1995.

Lisa McDonnell and Murray Miller, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6223 Blue Flower Court to Mary Dembinski and Andrew Rowe, of Bradenton, for $261,900. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $217,500 in 2014.

Country Oaks

Dianne Russel, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5053 82nd Way E., to Kevin and Jaime Pieper, of Detroit Lakes, Minn., for $255,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,478 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2003.

Sabal Harbour

David and Denise Casey, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4849 Sabal Harbour Drive to Steven and Aida Bayer and Adam Bayer, of Bradenton, for $246,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,085 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $147,000 in 2001.

River Sound

Jane and Carl Zimmerman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5518 River Sound Terrace to Adele and Anthony Chios, of Bradenton, for $216,000. Built in 2010, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $151,900 in 2010.

Grand Estuary at River Strand

Harold Stout, of Greenwood, Ind., sold his Unit 138 condominium at 7607 Grand Estuary Trail to Michael McGowan, of Bethany Beach, Del., for $210,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,296 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $188,500 in March.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Francisco and Kristen Costa, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7136 Montauk Point Crossing to Stephanie Sheehan, of Bradenton, for $208,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,368 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 2013.