Lakewood Ranch Raiders take state titles

Championship moment

Kendyl Brahler and Carli Kasten (above) had something to celebrate Dec. 1 as Lakewood Ranch High School’s JROTC program took top honors with both men and women’s Raiders teams winning first place in the state for their divisions. They beat out 72 teams and more than 40 schools.

That day, they carried the student ID card of Abby Barbarena-Rojas, a cadet who died in September. Lt. Col. Richard Roller had saved it and gave an inspirational message to the teams.

Time to

celebrate

Lakewood Ranch’s Kareena and Anita Kunwar (above) enjoyed a special holiday breakfast Dec. 8 at Kareena’s preschool, Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch.

Four-year-old Kareena was excited to see Santa, ride the train and hunt for Christmas nutcrackers during a scavenger hunt around the school. Anita and Shawn Kunwar’s older children, Dhaven (13) and Rithik (10) are graduates of Kiddie Academy.

“I’m so happy to have Kareena enjoy the festivities in this amazing school that cares about their families,” Anita Kunwar said.