Lakewood Ranch Publix bags funds for special cause

Store bags funds for special cause

Jon Koehler. Photo by Pam Eubanks.

Normally, Jon Koehler bags groceries at the Lakewood Walk Publix. But this week, he is using his shift to raise funds for Manatee County Special Olympics, a nonprofit that offers sports training and competition to individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Koehler (above) shows off his old ribbons and medals from his time in Special Olympics in Michigan at his fundraising booth inside the store. Last year, he raised $4,500.

He will be at Publix collecting donations from noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 11-13.

The perfect stretch

Tara Golf and Country Club’s Sandy Coffman planned something special for her fellow fitness enthusiasts.

Sarrah Strimel with Sandy Coffman. Courtesy image.

On Dec. 23, New York-based yoga instructor Sarrah Strimel (above, left, with Coffman) taught a yoga class on the patio of Tara’s clubhouse. About 25 people participated.

“She handled the class with expertise, humor and fabulous music,” said Coffman, Tara’s Fitness and Recreation Committee chairwoman. “It was a great workout and a fun experience.”