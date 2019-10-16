University Park resident and photographer Sally Ullman last year left a piece of her heart in Africa, where she photographed lions basking in the sun and elephants cooling off in waterfalls.

It was a lifelong dream fulfilled when she traveled there to see the wildlife, first in April 2016 and again in November 2018. In January, she hosted a show and sale of her work, called “Return to Africa,” to raise funds for the African Wildlife Foundation, which does wildlife and habitat education, conservation and advocacy work in Africa.

Ullman hasn’t wavered in her commitment to make a difference in Africa, but she said she hopes to make a difference locally, as well. On Oct. 24, her business, Sally Ullman Photography, will host a one-night photography presentation and sale of her work from her African safari and from another trip to the Southwest, across the state of Utah and to the Grand Canyon. It will be called “Return to Africa Photography Show with Highlights of the American Southwest.”

Although sales from Ullman’s work will benefit the African Wildlife Foundation, donations made at the event will benefit Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue.

The presentation begins at 6:15 p.m. and will start with stories behind her photographs from Utah and the Grand Canyon taken this year.

Rob Oglesby, Nate’s director of development, said the fundraiser is the first of its kind for Nate’s, which will have puppies at the event to promote the rescue shelter and to greet guests.

“It’s saving more dogs and cats and helping us continue on our journey,” Oglesby said. “She’s trying to bring awareness to saving [African] animals as well. It ties together.”