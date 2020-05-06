To prepare for his public performances at nonprofits with the Music Compound, Lakewood Ranch’s Brandon Wilson would play his whole set for his family every night.

Wilson is a 17-year-old pianist, saxophone player, rapper and music producer.

By the time he stood in front of an audience at events including the Sarasota Music Marathon, he was used to performing for others.

Now Wilson, a junior at Lakewood Ranch High School, is focused on producing his own music as Wilson B., starting with his first single “Show Me,” which became available online April 11.

Wilson said the song is about being yourself, having your own plan and going for what you believe in.

On May 22, Wilson will release a three-song EP on several online music platforms.

“I’m looking forward to all these opportunities I could possibly get and more people hearing my voice and hearing my music,” Wilson said. “Hopefully, one day I’ll be on the radio.”

Wilson, who grew up in Kansas City, Kan., always has had an interest in music and started playing saxophone when he was in fifth grade as a member of his school’s band.

Brandon Wilson uses his home studio to produce his own music. He dropped his first single ,"Show Me," April 11. Courtesy photo.

He then took private lessons in saxophone and piano.

When his family moved to Lakewood Ranch in 2017, he continued to pursue his passion for music and joined the Lakewood Ranch High School music program.

Two years ago he started taking classes at the Music Compound in Sarasota.

In summer 2018, he started interning for EJ Porter from Drummer Boy Entertainment in Sarasota, which inspired him to start focusing on producing.

Wilson describes his sound as a mixture of hip hop and R&B with him singing and rapping.

“It’s for everybody,” Wilson said. “You listen to it, and it’s upbeat, it has meaningful lyrics, and I have enough background vocals to please the ear. It’s all positive.”

Wilson’s mother, Karla Jones-Wilson, said her son has been entrepreneurial and musically inclined.

“We’ve always told both of our kids to go with what you love, and if you end up doing what you love as a career, you’re never going to lose that excitement,” Jones-Wilson said. “When he talks about music, he’s very excited about it, and his eyes light up. He’s extremely creative and has an artistic brain.”

With a home studio, Wilson is able to work on his music whenever inspiration strikes.

“Every time I feel like something’s really good, I get a boost of energy,” he said. “I get really excited, and I keep making more and more.”

He started a production company, Pure Talent Records and Pure Talent Entertainment, when he was a freshman to sell beats and do production for other artists.

Wilson wants to pursue music production in college with hopes of becoming the next Drake.

“I want to be able to once I get out there inspire people with my music,” he said. “I don’t want to put out songs just to put out songs. I want to put out songs to inspire people to be better themselves.”