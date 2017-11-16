Lakewood Ranch girls basketball coach has drive to succeed

Melanie Johnson’s first season as the Lakewood Ranch High girls basketball coach has been marked by a lot of driving.

But not driving to the basket.

She has been driving to area middle schools to see the up-and-coming talent (not just kids coming to Lakewood Ranch, but area rivals as well), driving to get familiar with the region and its people, and most of all, driving to scout future Mustangs opponents.

I chatted with Johnson at a Nov. 16 practice, five days before the program’s regular season opener at First Coast High. She was getting ready for a Nov. 17 drive to Jacksonville, where three of Lakewood Ranch’s first opponents were playing in a tournament. She hits the road not because there is a lack of film available, but because in-person viewing is always more informative, she said.

“I was doing cold calls to coaches, asking, ‘Hey, what do you know about this or that team,’” Johnson said. “I wasn’t getting calls back, so I went online and found all their schedules.

“It gives me a chance to see the different levels of competition and prepare my girls and my game plan.”

After an offseason of evaluation and figuring out what pieces she has, Johnson is ready to show off her team. It’s not easy to replace a decade-long mainstay like former Mustangs coach Tina Hadley. When players have heard the same voice for that long, new voices can take time to sound trustworthy. Communicating with her players sometimes felt like an elongated icebreaker session, she said.

“Hi, I’m coach Johnson, nice to meet you, let’s get to work.”

Senior guard Sarah Fazio, who had played for Hadley in AAU leagues since seventh grade, agreed, saying the transition “was weird at first.” Thankfully, that part of the process is in the past. While no one can match the toughness of Hadley, Johnson has kept practices high-energy and competitive, which Fazio appreciates.

When I was there, Johnson had the Mustangs run "suicide sprints," down the court and back, in 32 seconds. After three of those runs, I was tired just from watching. One thing will be certain. The Mustangs will be well-conditioned.

Meanwhile, the ghost of Hadley still lingers in Lakewood Ranch’s gym. Johnson and Hadley talk regularly, including after the Mustangs’ 49-16 preseason win against Boca Ciega High Nov. 13. Hadley offers support and any information she has about upcoming opponents.

Johnson has settled on a starting five in senior forward India Searls and two sets of sisters, Sarah and twin sister Emma Fazio, and senior guard Kayla Bell and junior forward Kaitlin Bell. All five saw playing time for the Mustangs last season.

The experience of those five appeals to Johnson. She noted how well-coached they are and thanked Hadley for teaching them proper play, especially on defense.

Johnson also said two freshmen, guard Taylor Young and forward Christina Williams, are expected to make an impact. After the Boca Ciega game, Young came to Johnson and asked what she needs to do to earn more playing time. Johnson, who was impressed, told her. Earn it.

As for Williams, Johnson said she reminder her of herself, back in her University of South Carolina days.

“She’s a banshee on the boards,” Johnson said of Williams. “She has a nose for the ball. She can score, too.”

Lakewood Ranch has been a state title contender under Hadley, thanks in no small part to forward LaDazhia Williams, a top-50 national recruit now herself at South Carolina. Johnson insists her experienced Mustangs just need to play their game.

It’s too soon to tell how good this year’s team will be, but Johnson is putting in the work necessary to keep things ... like her car on scouting trips ... running smooth.