Lakewood Ranch Medical Group pops the lid as first business to open at Waterside Place

The first challenges facing Dr. Duane Johnson at the new Lakewood Ranch Medical Group at Waterside Place were not medical diagnoses.

He had to figure out what keys opened what doors at 1561 Lakefront Drive, suites 200-202.

Such is life as the first person in the building and history will show the Lakewood Ranch Medical Group was the first business to open (Oct 26) at Waterside Place, the new 36-acre lakefront town center within Lakewood Ranch.

"We love it," Johnson said of being first at Waterside Place. "It's fantastic. We've had a bunch of learning curves in being first, but those are challenges that are easily overcome."

Johnson said Lakewood Ranch Commercial has been "phenomenal" in helping the Lakewood Ranch Medical Group get past any minor problems in getting the doors open. He also said contractor J2 Solutions of Venice did a great job finishing the job with so many supply chain delays.

Dr. Duane Johnson and Office Manager Maria Patino greeted patients last week as the first business open at Waterside Place.

Lakewood Ranch Medical Group, a part of the Manatee Physicians Alliance, which is affiliated with the Manatee Healthcare System, had targeted Oct. 1 as its opening date, but like other businesses trying to build out interiors and get the doors open at Waterside Place, the wait was extended.

The medical office is 7,124 square feet and has 12 exam rooms and two procedure rooms. Although Johnson will be the only medical provider in the opening days of the office, it will eventually have four medical providers.

"It's family medicine, and we will cover all ages and diseases," Johnson said.

Johnson is new to the area, having moved from Hicksville, Ohio. Johnson and his wife, Angie, felt the area was perfect for raising their kids, 13-year-old Delaney and 11-year-old Cohen.

Waterside Place includes 115,000 square feet of in-line and free-standing commercial space along with 800 urban-style apartments and town homes. Businesses will include boutiques, restaurants, spas and professional services. Waterside is a 5,000-plus neighborhood of Lakewood Ranch that is evolving.