Lakewood Ranch Medical Center limits visitors due to rise in COVID-19 cases.

An increase in COVID-19 cases prompts Lakewood Ranch Medical Center to limit visitors to the hospital.
The Lakewood Ranch Medical Center's inpatient nursing units will not be allowing patient visitation starting today until further notice as the hospital monitors COVID-19 trends.
The hospital announced through a release limited exceptions to its no-visitor policy that include:
"Patients in certain extraordinary circumstances, such as end-of-life care.
Patients in the Emergency Department may have one support person.
Women’s Center/Labor & Delivery Unit patients may have one support person.
Patients in surgical, procedural and therapy departments may each have one support person accompany the patient to the pre-surgery waiting room until the patient is called to the Pre-Op area. Once the patient is called back for their procedure, the designated support person is required to leave the hospital and wait off-site during the procedure."
The hospital also notes that everyone entering must use antibacterial foam, and wear a mask upon entry and keep the mask on at all times while at the hospital.
For more information on the visitation policies, go to www.lakewoodranchmedicalcenter.com.