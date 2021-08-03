Lakewood Ranch Medical Center limits visitors due to rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Lakewood Ranch Medical Center's inpatient nursing units will not be allowing patient visitation starting today until further notice as the hospital monitors COVID-19 trends.

The hospital announced through a release limited exceptions to its no-visitor policy that include:

"Patients in certain extraordinary circumstances, such as end-of-life care.

Patients in the Emergency Department may have one support person.

Women’s Center/Labor & Delivery Unit patients may have one support person.

Patients in surgical, procedural and therapy departments may each have one support person accompany the patient to the pre-surgery waiting room until the patient is called to the Pre-Op area. Once the patient is called back for their procedure, the designated support person is required to leave the hospital and wait off-site during the procedure."

The hospital also notes that everyone entering must use antibacterial foam, and wear a mask upon entry and keep the mask on at all times while at the hospital.

For more information on the visitation policies, go to www.lakewoodranchmedicalcenter.com.