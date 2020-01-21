Lakewood Ranch Medical Center officials on Jan. 21 celebrated the groundbreaking of a new freestanding emergency room in Sarasota County.

The 10,873-square-foot facility, which should be open within a year, will be located at 6750 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, which is currently the site of the Southwest Florida Water Management District's Sarasota office.

Lakewood Ranch Medical's CEO Andy Guz said the new freestanding emergency department is an expansion of Lakewood Ranch Medical into Sarasota County. It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will have a full service laboratory, x-rays, CT scans and ultrasounds.