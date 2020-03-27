Lakewood Ranch Medical Center is accepting help from the public during the COVID-19 crisis.

Heath care workers are in need of supplies to protect themselves against the COVID-19 virus. Donations are being accepted for the following items:

Face protection masks (unopened N95, paper ear loop or tie in original carton. Not cloth or hand-sewn.)

Gloves, non-latex

Wipes (alcohol or hydrogen peroxide)

Bottles of household unscented splash-free bleach

Hand sanitizers

Disposable shoe covers

Head covers (disposable bouffant-type with elastic band)

Eye protection, including face shields and safety goggles

Gowns (disposable, water-resistant cover gowns in original carton

Powered air-purifying respirators and PAPR hoods.

Donations can be dropped outside the emergency room entrance at any time or individuals can email [email protected] to arrange for pickup.

Items not on the list will not be accepted.