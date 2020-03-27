 Skip to main content
News
East County Friday, Mar. 27, 2020

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center accepting safety supplies donations

Masks and other supplies will help protect workers against COVID-19.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center is accepting help from the public during the COVID-19 crisis.

Heath care workers are in need of supplies to protect themselves against the COVID-19 virus. Donations are being accepted for the following items:

  •  Face protection masks (unopened N95, paper ear loop or tie in original carton. Not cloth or hand-sewn.)
  • Gloves, non-latex
  • Wipes (alcohol or hydrogen peroxide)
  • Bottles of household unscented splash-free bleach
  • Hand sanitizers
  • Disposable shoe covers
  • Head covers (disposable bouffant-type with elastic band)
  • Eye protection, including face shields and safety goggles
  • Gowns (disposable, water-resistant cover gowns in original carton
  • Powered air-purifying respirators and PAPR hoods.

Donations can be dropped outside the emergency room entrance at any time or individuals can email [email protected] to arrange for pickup.

Items not on the list will not be accepted.

