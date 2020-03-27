Masks and other supplies will help protect workers against COVID-19.
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center is accepting help from the public during the COVID-19 crisis.
Heath care workers are in need of supplies to protect themselves against the COVID-19 virus. Donations are being accepted for the following items:
- Face protection masks (unopened N95, paper ear loop or tie in original carton. Not cloth or hand-sewn.)
- Gloves, non-latex
- Wipes (alcohol or hydrogen peroxide)
- Bottles of household unscented splash-free bleach
- Hand sanitizers
- Disposable shoe covers
- Head covers (disposable bouffant-type with elastic band)
- Eye protection, including face shields and safety goggles
- Gowns (disposable, water-resistant cover gowns in original carton
- Powered air-purifying respirators and PAPR hoods.
Donations can be dropped outside the emergency room entrance at any time or individuals can email [email protected] to arrange for pickup.
Items not on the list will not be accepted.