Lakewood Ranch High golf takes Manatee County Boys Championship

The Lakewood Ranch High boys golf team won the 33rd-annual Manatee County Boys HS Golf Championship on Wednesday at Tara Golf and Country Club.

The Mustangs shot 316 as a team, four strokes better than second-place Braden River High and five strokes better than third-place Saint Stephen's Episcopal. Lakewood Ranch also won the championship in 2019.

Saint Stephen's golfer Ben Long (70) took the medalist trophy, with teammate Alex Long (72) finishing second. Braden River's Logan Veith (74) and Lakewood Ranch's Tim Williamson (75) finished third and fourth, while Braden River's Hunter Wagner and Lakewood Ranch's Preston Severs tied for fifth (79).