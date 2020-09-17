 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020 4 hours ago

Lakewood Ranch High golf takes Manatee County Boys Championship

Braden River High took second place.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Lakewood Ranch High boys golf team won the 33rd-annual Manatee County Boys HS Golf Championship on Wednesday at Tara Golf and Country Club. 

The Mustangs shot 316 as a team, four strokes better than second-place Braden River High and five strokes better than third-place Saint Stephen's Episcopal. Lakewood Ranch also won the championship in 2019. 

Saint Stephen's golfer Ben Long (70) took the medalist trophy, with teammate Alex Long (72) finishing second. Braden River's Logan Veith (74) and Lakewood Ranch's Tim Williamson (75) finished third and fourth, while Braden River's Hunter Wagner and Lakewood Ranch's Preston Severs tied for fifth (79). 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

