A Lakewood Ranch man died in a traffic crash at State Road 70 and Greenbrook Boulevard on Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

According to an FHP report, 75-year-old Gary Peak, of Lakewood Ranch, died in the three-car crash at 2:40 p.m.

The report states Peak was traveling north in the through lane of Greenbrook Boulevard in the intersection of SR 70. A 2011 Chevrolet driven by 44-year-old Jeffrey Orgen, of New York, was heading west on SR 70 in the intersection with Greenbrook Boulevard, while the 2018 Lexus driven by Lakewood Ranch's James Lemay was stopped in traffic facing south on Post Boulevard, which is the continuation of Greenbrook north of SR 70.

Orgen's vehicle collided with the passenger side of Peak's vehicle in the westbound lane of SR 70. As a result of the collision, both vehicles traveled in a northwest direction and hit Lemay's vehicle.

All three vehicles came to rest on the northwest corner of the intersection.

The report states Lemay received minor injuries and Orgen had no injuries.

The accident is under investigation.