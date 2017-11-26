Lakewood Ranch man dies in motorcycle accident

A 21-year-old Lakewood Ranch man died Saturday night after his motorcycle struck the rear of another vehicle and then was hit by a third motorist at State Road 70 and Lena Road in Bradenton.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that Luke Andrew Plasencia was driving his 2013 Honda westbound in the left lane of S.R. 70, approaching Lena Road about 10:15 p.m., when he attempted to change lanes into the center lane. He collided with the back of a 2017 Toyota van driven by Bradenton's Yunfang Lu, 34.

Plasencia was then hit by a 2017 Ford Mustang driven by Bradenton's Alexander Paul Kvederis, 20, who also was traveling westbound in the center lane.

Three of the four passengers in Lu's vehicle suffered minor injuries, including two children. Kvederis was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol report indicated Plasencia failed to judge the distance correctly between his motorcycle and the van.