Lakewood Ranch man continues to be a driving force behind fundraiser

It started when Bob Smith sent a simple email request to nine golfing buddies at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club.

Waterside's Smith had been told people wouldn’t appreciate an out-of-the-blue request for a charitable donation, especially coming from a friend. But the desperation he had witnessed while volunteering at the Stillpoint Mission made him determined to try his luck.

“I went to Catholic Memorial High School in Wisconsin, where the motto was ‘caritas in omnibus,’" Smith said. "It means charity in all things. It’s a social justice kind of thing — the Lord has blessed me with this. I don't have to work, and I’ve got this house on the lake. If somebody is going to give me all this, then it just would not be fair without trying to help when people have to stand in line for three cans of food.”

Smith said he wanted to help Stillpoint Mission, the Bradenton nonprofit that serves the "poorest of the poor." He said those who seek help at the mission lack the knowledge to access social safety nets.

“They don't have anything," Smith said.

Smith raised $1,500 after that first request, and he went on to repeat it each year over the next 11 years to produce a total of $173,950, with the email list and the donations growing every time.

How to Help Those who would like to double a donation to Stillpoint Mission can do so by paying through the Louis & Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust, which is currently matching one donation up to $500, per person, per month. Go to FlanzerTrust.org and clicking the red “donate now” button. Select Stillpoint Mission from the dropdown menu. A check also can be written, payable to the Louis & Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust, with “Stillpoint Mission” in the memo line. Mail the check to the Louis & Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust, 1843 Floyd St., Sarasota, 34239. Donations also can be sent, through Feb. 26, to Bob Smith at 764 Sigsbee Loop Sarasota, FL, 34240.

“I didn't do anything more than send out emails … to nine people, and then 35 people, going to 60, to 85,” he said.

Smith's repeatedly successful campaign follows a standard format. In the spring, he sends an email to ask for donations, which also includes other relevant information. After two more email reminders over the next few weeks, he finally sends out a third. It always has included, “Congratulations, we set a new record.”

“These are very, very generous golfers,” Smith said. "Some of these guys treat their money seriously, so when they give you $500, that’s something.”

Last year, Smith collected $40,950 for Stillpoint Million, and this year he expects the figure to exceed that amount since the Louis & Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust has agreed to offer matching donations up to $500 per person. Smith said he is optimistic the trust’s contribution will “blow $41,000 out of the water.”

Gene Tischer, the president of Stillpoint Mission, is ecstatic with the results. He said Smith is responsible for approximately 20%-25% of the organization’s yearly funding, a contribution that is extremely important.

“Last year, Bob was a real godsend,” Tischer said.

Stillpoint Mission currently serves 250 families every Friday, from 9-11:30 a.m. Tischer said Smith’s fundraising has been impactful in a number of ways, especially in helping the organization offer items, such as toilet paper or a week’s supply of diapers.

Tischer said most federal or state funds cannot be used on toilet paper or diaper products but that these are nonetheless an essential need.

He said government assistance also fails to adequately cover utility bills, which is why once every three months Stillpoint Mission gives those in need $75 for electric and water bills.

“He’s been a terrific support,” Tischer said of Smith. "The friends he has have been very kind. And they must think a great deal of Bob because they've responded to his appeal on our behalf.”

Diane Brune, who met Smith through the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club, is the former president of the Lakewood Ranch Women’s Charitable Fund and one of the people who Smith calls a “captain.” He said "captains" are his most committed supporters who forward his message to their own contacts.

Brune said Smith's "authenticity" is behind his success in collecting funds.

She said he has taken the time to volunteer at Stillpoint Mission for many years, and he has taught those served by Stillpoint Mission how to speak English at Project Light of Manatee. She said the shoe giveaway held by Smith each year at Stillpoint Mission is important to the community as well.

“People really saw him as living up his values," Brune said. "Plus, he's a lot of fun and quite determined.”

“There are people out there who do a lot of wonderful things on their own,” Tischer said. “They just pick up the ball and run with it without anybody asking them to. It helps restore your faith in humankind. I’m sure there are a lot of Bob Smiths out there. But I know one for sure.”