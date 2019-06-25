Lakewood Ranch man arrested for pretending to be a therapist

A Lakewood Ranch man was arrested Thursday, June 20, after providing therapy services under false pretenses and without a license.

According to three victims, Phillip Stutzman, 43, provided them with counseling and therapy sessions between October 2016 and January 2019.

Stutzman claimed to have a master’s degree in neuroscience and a doctorate in psychology that he obtained online, according to Sarasota police.

Working under the name Dr. Phillip Nikao, Stutzman provided services for individuals who had been sexually abused and had weight and anxiety problems, police said.

Detectives contacted the Florida Department of Health and found no valid licenses for the name Stutzman or Nikao. They also contacted the university Stutzman said his degrees were from and found the degrees were falsified.

While three female victims have come forward, Sarasota detectives believe there are additional victims.

Stutzman, who was arrested June 20 and has since bonded out of jail, is facing three felony charges of unlicensed practice of a healthcare professional.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ross Revill at 941-954-7092, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers online or by calling 941-366-TIPS.