Lakewood Ranch lands hot air balloon festival

Lakewood Ranch might have lost Thunder by the Bay for 2018, but it now has picked up another festival that promises to be even bigger.

The Sarasota Balloon Festival will make its initial run at Premier Sports Campus from March 8-11. Promoter Ricky Garvie, whose company Midflo is hosting the event, promises to have "dozens of hot air balloons, more than 100 vendors and 23 or more food trucks."

Garvie, who moved to Longboat Key in September from Oklahoma City, said the four-day event will be a family-friendly festival. "It will be almost like a county fair, but with no animals," he said. "We will have a carnival and live music."

Another promoter (Brian Wiggins) planned a balloon festival at Premier in October of 2014 but heavy rain cancelled the event. Florida Winefest hosted an April 2013 Outdoor Festival at Premier that included 22 hot air balloons.

Garvie said the Winefest used the hot air balloons as more of an "add-on" where the balloons will be the star of his show.

Antonio Saviano, the director of Premier Sports Campus, confirmed Garvie has signed a contract to rent the facility. It will be situated in an area similar to Thunder by the Bay, which was returned to Sarasota after a one-year run in Lakewood Ranch.

No admission will be charged to enter the Sarasota Balloon Festival.

Although Garvie expects big crowds (a press release said "thousands"), he wouldn't offer any specific expectations, other than to say, "it all depends on the weather."

While he will entertain conversations from anyone wanting to sponsor the event, he said Midflo does not rely on cities or counties to provide any financial backing. "We don't want to be a drain," he said. "And we usually hire our own off-duty officers for security.

"I also have found that I would rather pay a premium for a good venue because free venues are not always the best."

A five-year plan has been developed for the Sarasota Balloon Festival and Garvie said he is somewhat of a geek when it comes to planning.

"These things become so popular you need to have effective traffic management plans," he said. "This also is more about planning the infrastructure. I want this to be a long-term event."

Each morning of the festival, patrons will be able to watch "competition flights," and each evening will feature a "Balloon Glow" with illuminated balloons lifting off to music. Tethered balloon rides will be offered each evening.

Garvie said the event could have a significant impact on the area.

"These events are hugely popular and can draw significant numbers," he said. "If promoted widely enough, there is a real opportunity to deliver significant economic benefits through sales tax income and room nights at local hotels. But our goal is to keep expectations realistic. This is a first-year event with a sustainable five-year growth plan to hopefully become a significant regional event.

"How big we grow and the economic benefits that come along with that is somewhat driven by the support we receive from the local business community."

He also said those who come don't have to be fans of hot air balloons.

"The balloons themselves are spectacular, but we want to provide enough for people to do so that each day of the festival is a fun-filled, family day out. We will have the carnival, live music, a beer tent, a wine garden and a classic cars display."

For more information about the event, email the organizers at [email protected].