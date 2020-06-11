Lakewood Ranch home sells for $3.69 million

A Lake Club home has sold for $3.69 million, making it the second-highest resale in Lakewood Ranch history.

The buyers were represented by Michael Saunders Realtor Barbara Najmy while the seller was represented by Realtor Roger Pettingell.

The sale of the home at 16416 Baycross Dr., was complete June 8.

"It's significant," Najmy said of the sale as it reflects upon the Lakewood Ranch market. "It shows from the buyers' perspective that they get the same value out east here as the Sarasota waterfront. I call the Lake Club the Bird Key or the Longboat Key of Lakewood Ranch.

"I also believe this is a healthy sign of growth in our market."

The home is 9.223 square feet.

The home was sold by Mike and Kathy Verble, who originally had listed the home for $7.495 million. The home is 9,223 square feet and sits on a 2.49-acre lot that includes an eighth of a mile running track, a tennis court, a basketball court, a gym, a motor courtyard, a billiards room, media rooms, a library, a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, a designer pool and a raised spa.

A centrally-located green complex is surrounded by five tee boxes that would allow golfers of any level to sharpen their short game.

It is five bedrooms with five and a half baths. There are four fireplaces, a grand parlor with a 13-foot high double iron door entry and 22-foot ceilings. The home includes Travertine and hardwood flooring, tons of granite, coffered ceilings with exposed beams, curved stone ceilings. a gourmet kitchen with Wolf appliances.

John Cannon built the home in 2015.

The most expensive resale of a home in Lakewood Ranch was $4.6 million that was paid for the home at 15410 Anchorage Place (in the Lake Club) in 2017. Najmy represented the seller in that transaction.

The Baycross Drive home becomes the third highest priced home sale ever in Lakewood Ranch as No. 2 was a new home sale of $3.981 million at 15506 Anchorage Place in the Lake Club. Now the fourth highest is a $3.6 million resale of a Country Club home at 7028 Portmarnock Place.