Lakewood Ranch High teacher gets her peers moving with challenge

Challenge accepted

Maggie Sharrer, a physical education teacher at Lakewood Ranch High School and WellYou health program ambassador for the school, challenged teachers and staff members to 30 days of running, biking, swimming or walking three miles per day from April 6 to May 5.

Her challenge prompted Carol Lidey (above), Laura Anderson, Kristine Dittman, Tim Frasier, Raquel Klammer, Terri McAllister, and Donna Thomas, all teachers at the school, to join Sharrer's program.

Sharrer said the challenge was not only a way to exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic but also an opportunity for the teachers and staff members to bond over something outside of school.

Special farewell

Autymn Prater. Photo by Liz Ramos.

East County's Autymn Prater, an eighth grader at Rowlett Middle Academy, stood out of the sun roof of her car while surrounded by balloons.

She smiled and waved as she passed dozens of teachers and staff members May 28 during the school's "Driving On" celebration.

Teachers and staff held up handmade signs, cheered and some even played drums to celebrate the students' achievements in the wake of the pandemic.