Lakewood Ranch High senior dies in crash

A Lakewood Ranch High School senior died Wednesday night in a one-car accident at River Heritage Boulevard and Montauk Point Crossing in Heritage Harbour.

A Florida Highway Patrol report said Dashwood Payen, 17, was driving northbound in a 2006 Toyota Camry on River Heritage Boulevard approaching the intersection with Montauk Point Crossing at 10:34 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. The vehicle struck a curb and overturned twice.

The report said there were no skid marks but listed debris as being on the roadway.

Payen was transported to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton where he died of his injuries.