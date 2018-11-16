Lakewood Ranch High principal takes another post

Lakewood Ranch High School Principal Craig Little will become the principal of the new high school in Parrish.

His post will be effective Jan. 7 at North River High School (the name still in unofficial).

Little began working in the School District of Manatee County as a physical education instructor at Lakewood Ranch High in 2001. He subsequently worked as an assistant principal at Haile Middle School, Johnson Middle School and as an assistant principal at Lakewood Ranch High before being named principal in 2014.

In a release, the school district said it hoped to hire a new principal for Lakewood Ranch High during the winter break.

“Obviously, I have mixed emotions,” Little said. “I have strong ties and great friends at Lakewood Ranch, but I am excited about developing a new set of traditions at our county’s newest high school.”

The district also named Angela Lindsey, who currently in the principal at Johnson Middle School of International Studies, as the first principal of Mona Jain Middle School in Lakewood Ranch.

Lindsey came to Manatee County as a math teacher at W.D. Sugg Middle in 1986. She was a department chair and team leader at Braden River Middle before serving as an assistant principal at Carlos E. Haile Middle and Johnson. Lindsey was principal of Blanche H. Daughtrey Elementary from 2009-2012 before being named principal at Johnson Middle, the district's lone international baccalaureate middle school.

“Johnson Middle is an exceptional school with a tremendous team of professional educators,” Lindsey said. “While I will always cherish my time at Johnson, I am honored to be the first principal at Mona Jain Middle School. I look forward to carrying on her legacy of dedication to our students and community.”