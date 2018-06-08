Lakewood Ranch High grad selected in MLB Draft

Pablo Garabitos has a decision to make.

The left-handed pitcher, who graduated from Lakewood Ranch High last month, was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers organization in the 25th round of the 2018 MLB Draft (755th overall) on June 6. Garabitos has signed to play at the University of South Florida next season, but being drafted could change his mind.

Garabitos wen 10-1 as a senior, throwing 76.2 innings and holding an ERA of 0.55. He also had a 6.2 to 1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

He has until July 15 to make his decision.