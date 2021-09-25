 Skip to main content
East County Friday, Sep. 24, 2021 9 hours ago

Lakewood Ranch High football dominates West Boca Raton High

The Mustangs beat the Bulls 59-12 to get back in the win column
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Lakewood Ranch High football's offense caught fire on Friday night as the Mustangs beat West Boca Raton High 59-12 at home. 

The Mustangs (2-3) used early big plays, including a 44-yard touchdown run from junior Kevin Everhart, to take the lead. They never relinquished it — and Everhart never stopped producing. He finished with five touchdown runs. 

Mustangs senior quarterback Cameron Madison also threw a touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Isaac Ashley. 

Lakewood Ranch will next play Venice High (4-0) at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 at home. 

Elsewhere in East County:

