Lakewood Ranch High football dominates West Boca Raton High

The Mustangs beat the Bulls 59-12 to get back in the win column
Lakewood Ranch High football's offense caught fire on Friday night as the Mustangs beat West Boca Raton High 59-12 at home.
The Mustangs (2-3) used early big plays, including a 44-yard touchdown run from junior Kevin Everhart, to take the lead. They never relinquished it — and Everhart never stopped producing. He finished with five touchdown runs.
Mustangs senior quarterback Cameron Madison also threw a touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Isaac Ashley.
Lakewood Ranch will next play Venice High (4-0) at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 at home.
Elsewhere in East County:
- Braden River used stout defense and a strong rushing attack to beat Bishop Moore High.
- The Out-of-Door Academy's (0-2) home game against Faith Christian Academy (2-0) was moved to Monday at 7 p.m.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.