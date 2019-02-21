Lakewood Ranch High finds new athletic director

Lakewood Ranch High has found its new athletic director (AD) — and it is a familiar face.

Kent Ringquist, 52, will become Lakewood Ranch's next AD, the school announced Feb. 21. Ringquist currently works as a physical education teacher at the school, where he has been since 2004. During his time there, Ringquist has worked as a coach with the football, basketball and track and field programs.

The Moline, Ill. native received his bachelor's degree from Illinois State Univerity and his Masters degree from the University of South Florida.

"It is a dream come true," Ringquist said. "I have always wanted to be the AD here at Lakewood Ranch. I am just happy to be here supporting the program. We want to maintain what we are doing here now. We do really well in all our programs here, but we want to take it to the next level. We are going to try and get more of a community. We also want to continue to have success in sports as well as in the classroom."

Ringquist replaces Shawn Trent, who left to become the AD at North River High after 14 years with the Mustangs. Trent followed former Lakewood Ranch principal Craig Little to the school, and brought the school's former football coach, Christopher Culton, with him.

Ringquist said hiring a football coach will be a top priority, and is hoping to find the right candidate within two to four weeks. Spring football practice is scheduled to begin April 22, according to Florida High School Athletics Association rules. The Mustangs went 0-10 in Culton's lone season, and have not won more than six games in the program's history.