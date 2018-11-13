 Skip to main content
East County Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 2 hours ago

Lakewood Ranch basketball to host Mustang Madness night

The event will feature boys and girls teams scrimmages, a three-point shooting contest and a dunk contest
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Lakewood Ranch High's gymnasium is the place to be Wednesday night. 

The school's basketball programs are holding their third-annual Mustang Madness evening, where students and fans can get a glimpse of the boys and girls teams before their seasons begin next week. Each team will hold an intra-squad scrimmage and participate in a three-point shooting contest, and the boys team will hold a dunk contest. 

There will also be fan contests, like a half-court shot competition, a free throw competition and a "hot shot" competition, and the school's Silverstars dance team will perform. Food and drinks will be for sale, but the first 100 fans to arrive will get a slice of pizza, a drink and Mustangs basketball T-shirt for free. 

The event begins at 7 p.m. and is free to attend.

I'm the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate.

