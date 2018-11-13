Lakewood Ranch basketball to host Mustang Madness night

Lakewood Ranch High's gymnasium is the place to be Wednesday night.

The school's basketball programs are holding their third-annual Mustang Madness evening, where students and fans can get a glimpse of the boys and girls teams before their seasons begin next week. Each team will hold an intra-squad scrimmage and participate in a three-point shooting contest, and the boys team will hold a dunk contest.

There will also be fan contests, like a half-court shot competition, a free throw competition and a "hot shot" competition, and the school's Silverstars dance team will perform. Food and drinks will be for sale, but the first 100 fans to arrive will get a slice of pizza, a drink and Mustangs basketball T-shirt for free.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and is free to attend.