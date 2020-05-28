Lakewood Ranch softball player named Gatorade Florida Player of the Year

Lakewood Ranch High senior softball player Avery Goelz has made history.

Goelz, a first baseman, was named the 2020 Gatorade Florida Player of the Year on Thursday, becoming the program's first player to receive the award. Goelz hit .591 with three home runs, 13 RBIs and a 1.894 OPS in eight games during the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season. The award also takes academics into account, and Goelz hold a 4.25 weighted GPA, according to the award press release.

Goelz, who will play for Florida next season, is the fourth-ranked recruit in the class of 2020 by Extra Inning Softball.

Goelz is now a candidate for the Gatorade National Player of the Year Award, which will be announced in June.