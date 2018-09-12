Lakewood Ranch garden group blooms support for veterans

Charity blooms for veterans

Members of the Gardeners Out East club presented Marine veteran Bryan Jacobs (right) a $2,300 donation Sept.

Bryan Jacobs. Photo by Pam Eubanks.

10 to put toward his nonprofit, Vets2Success.

The donation, raised during the club’s 2017 charity golf tournament, was presented in front of the Blue Star Memorial at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

“This changes lives,” Jacobs said. “It allows us to impact those who signed a blank check with their lives.”

Vets2Success is dedicated to helping veterans transition back to civilian life. The money will go toward helping veterans learn about careers in hydroponic and aquaponic farming.

A possible turning point

Cheryl Hedger. Courtesy photo.

When Summerfield resident Cheryl Hedger (left) heard clients of Turning Points were having trouble getting to the nonprofit, which provides support for the homeless and unemployed, or to a job, she organized a drive to collect bicycles.

“I posted my address on Nextdoor, and people responded right away,” she said. “We got 11 bikes in great shape. All they needed was more air in the tires. I was impressed with the way the community responded.”