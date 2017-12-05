Lakewood Ranch fundraiser benefits Meals on Wheels Plus

Darrin Simone looked like he was about to open presents while attending the 12th annual Shoe Box Reception and Holiday Mart Dec. 3 at the Daybreak Adult Day Center in Lakewood Ranch.

The Ranch Grill owner is a major sponsor of the event, which collects shoe boxes filled with toiletries, socks, puzzles and novelties for homebound seniors who utilize the Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee program.

"The best part of all this is that you are filling shoe boxes for people who don't get anything for Christmas," Simone said. "This is great."

All around Simone, every room of the center was packed with those who wanted to make sure Meals on Wheels Plus had more than 1,000 shoe boxes to deliver. Also helping to fund the effort was a silent auction and a raffle.

"We ask for 1,000 boxes, and we're going to get that," said Meals on Wheels Plus CEO Maribeth Phillips. "I'm so proud."

River Club's Alice Hein started the program with Phillips in 2006.