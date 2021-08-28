 Skip to main content
East County Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 34 min ago

Lakewood Ranch football handles Seminole in season opener

The Mustangs won 38-16 at home
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Lakewood Ranch High started its football season on the right note.

The Mustangs defeated Seminole High 38-16 on Friday night. 

The Mustangs were the only East County team to play Friday night. Braden River High was off and The Out-of-Door Academy played Thursday night, losing 25-0 to Southwest Florida Christian.

The Mustangs (1-0) will next hit the road to play Cardinal Mooney High (1-0) on Sept. 3. The Cougars defeated Booker High 36-0 on Thursday. Braden River High (0-0) will kick off its season Sept. 3 at Riverview High (0-1), which lost 36-6 to (Sanford) Seminole High on Friday. ODA (0-1) will next host Jordan Christian Prep (0-0) on Sept. 10. 

