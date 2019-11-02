 Skip to main content
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

Lakewood Ranch football ends regular season with win

The Mustangs will find out their playoff fate Nov. 3.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Lakewood Ranch High (6-3) defeated Seminole High (1-9) 21-13. The Mustangs will find out their playoff fate at 7 a.m. Sunday. They entered the week ranked ninth in their Class 7A region, and the top eight teams advance to the postseason.

The rankings are determined by a power index algorithm that weighs a team's win percentage, opponent win percentage and opponent's opponent win percentage. 

The eighth-ranked Seminole Ridge High (6-4) team won Nov. 1, but the seventh-ranked Sarasota High (6-4) team lost. 

 

