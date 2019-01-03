Lakewood Ranch finishes 2018 as No. 2-selling master-planned community in U.S.

The independent real estate consulting firm, RCLCO, released its study for 2018 on Thursday which named Lakewood Ranch as the second-best selling, master-planned community in the country.

Lakewood Ranch, which was third in 2017, had 1,479 new home sales in 2018, up from 1,206 in 2017, a 23% increase. It was a record sales year for Lakewood Ranch, which saw the new neighborhoods of Waterside and The Isles, boost sales. Lakewood Ranch has 19 villages from which buyers can choose. Price points vary from $180,000 to well over $1 million.

The Villages, with 2,134 homes sold, was No. 1 in the nation, but its sales actually decreased 4% from the previous year.

"Our lifestyle and amenities are without peer and we have a dynamic and thriving business environment,” said Laura Cole, vice president of marketing for LWR Communities, in a release. “These factors attract consumers of all ages and walks of life. Young families, their parents, and grandparents have all found their home in Lakewood Ranch, and this reinforces our very strong extended family dynamic and helps amplify our home sales."

Cole said the lifestyle in Lakewood Ranch has led to record sales. Two new parks were opened in 2018, with miles of trails and paths, a disc golf course, three dog parks, and watercraft launches. The Ranch boasts an award-winning lifestyle director in Monaca Onstad, a flourishing farmers’ market anchored by an organic community-supported-agriculture program and more than 50 diverse clubs.

Also boosting sales is Lakewood Ranch's commercial growth and development. It has more than 1,350 businesses in diverse sectors such as biomedical, technology, insurance and education.

Lakewood Ranch currently has more than 32,000 residents.

Completing the top 5 in RCLCO's study were Irvine Ranch (California) with 1,322 sales; Summerlin (Nevada) with 1,318 sales and West Villages (Sarasota County) with 1,108.

For the top 50, go to rclco.com.