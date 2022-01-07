Lakewood Ranch Elks thanked for vets support

Jerry Ditty and Chris Mitchell. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Elks thanked for vets support

Chris Mitchell, the director of development and community engagement at Homes for Our Troops, presented Lakewood Ranch Elks Exalted Ruler Jerry Ditty with a certificate of appreciation Jan. 6.

The Elks, whose fundraising benefits veterans, among other groups, have been supporters of the Rosedale Golf Classic for the past four years. The golf tournament benefits the Home for Our Troops program.

Last year, the Lakewood Ranch Elks provided a $6,500 donation to Home for Our Troops.

"They've contributed a lot of money and helped a lot of our veterans," Mitchell said.

Ditty said the Elks do as much as they can to help veterans.

"Our motto is 'So long as there are veterans, we will never forget them,'" Ditty said.

Love of Corvettes on display

An Indiana native, Lakewood Ranch resident Bobby

Bobby Chestnut. Photo by Scott Lockwood

Chestnut naturally grew up with a love of auto racing and Corvettes.

Retired from racing — as a driver and crew member — Chestnut now continues his career as an auto racing journalism and a car enthusiast. At a car show at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, Chestnut showed off his blue 2004 Indy 500 Corvette that was used to drive military personnel on the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before the Indianapolis 500. It was one of 30 made and he purchased it a year ago.

He also owns a white 2004 Indy 500 Corvette that was used in the 2004 Indy 500 Festival Parade and again before the actual race. It was one of 22 made. Both were on display at the Lance's Cruzin' to the Hop car show on Main Street on Jan. 5.

"I still use the blue one as a daily driver," he said.