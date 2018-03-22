Lakewood Ranch Elks honor patriotism

When Carlos E. Haile Middle School eighth-grader Lola Johnson earned an American flag March 22, she knew exactly where she’d put it.

“Above my bed,” she said.

Lola’s speech answering “Why veterans are America’s heroes” won her first place in Division II of the Lakewood Ranch-Sarasota Elks Lodge 2855 Americanism essay contest — and the American flag as a show for it. Lola and five other student winners were honored with a special reception and chance to read their essays before Elks members, family, teachers and friends March 22 at the Lodge’s Lena Road location.

“I’m honored they chose me,” Lola said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Fellow East County winners were Freedom Elementary fifth-grader Ashley Black, who won first place in the fifth-and-sixth grade division, and Haile Middle School student Madison Laschke, who won second place in the seventh-and-eighth-grade division. Other winners were Tas Long, Eve Hare and Kaitlyn Hornung, all of St. Martha’s Catholic School in Sarasota.

Essay contest chairwoman Kathy Dattilo said the six finalists were selected out of about 150 essay submissions.

Each winner earned a certificate, a gift card and an American flag.