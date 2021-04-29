Driver loses control on Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch, hits fence and now is in critical condition.

A 50-year-old Bradenton man lost control of his car while driving north on Lorraine Road Wednesday and now is in critical condition at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the unidentified man was driving on Lorraine Road, just south of State Road 64 when he lost control, left the roadway and hit a fence at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was taken to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol gave no other information about the accident.