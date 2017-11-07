Jogger dies in Lakewood Ranch crash

A 74-year-old woman died Tuesday morning after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing an intersection in Lakewood Ranch.

A Florida Highway Patrol report said Sarasota's Virginia Morrison was jogging across Lakewood Ranch Boulevard at Health Parkway when she was hit by a Nissan Titan driven by John David Burns, 50, of Bradenton.

Burns was turning westbound on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and did not see Morrison, who was crossing to the north. She was transported to Doctor's Hospital in Sarasota where she was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation.